Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.