Cwm LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

