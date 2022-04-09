Cwm LLC Takes $986,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 428,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,744,000.

VXUS opened at $59.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

