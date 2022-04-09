Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.46. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 63,860 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of Cypress Environmental Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

