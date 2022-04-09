CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.26). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

