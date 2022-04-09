D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 22,500 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 193,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $16.37 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

