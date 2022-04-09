D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEVA. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3,569.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

