D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Solar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 322,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in First Solar by 233.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

