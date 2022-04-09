Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.45. Approximately 24,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 44,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.