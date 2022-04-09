De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $143.50

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.50 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.36). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 215,483 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.28. The company has a market cap of £217.80 million and a PE ratio of 15.08.
De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)
