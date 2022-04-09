DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,883.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 18% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $7.74 million and $9,883.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

