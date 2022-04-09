Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 17,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 63,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

