Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 1.8%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. 147,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 271,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 15.08 and a quick ratio of 14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.82 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25.
Defiance Silver Company Profile (CVE:DEF)
