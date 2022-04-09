Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $50.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

