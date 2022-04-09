DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,135.00

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $390.14 or 0.00912085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $43,135.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00036162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00106752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

