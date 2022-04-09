Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.42 and a 12 month high of C$3.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.22%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

