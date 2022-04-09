Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 76 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $40.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.18. 4,183,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,052. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,138.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

