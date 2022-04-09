Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

