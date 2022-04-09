Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,644,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,552,730. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.