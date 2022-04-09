Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 10,514,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

