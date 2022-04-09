Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $95,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

AT&T stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

