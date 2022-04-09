Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 62,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

