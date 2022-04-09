Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Danaher by 565.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 38.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,074. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $229.03 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.53. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

