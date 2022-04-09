Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after buying an additional 132,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 992,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

