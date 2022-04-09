Dock Price Hits $0.0415 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Dock has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $31.10 million and $1.54 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00259519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00035973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 749,744,670 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

