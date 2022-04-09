Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Dollar General stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,529. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $246.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

