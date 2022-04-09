Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 229,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

