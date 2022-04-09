Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.