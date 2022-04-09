Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.