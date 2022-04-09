DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading Down 0.1%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (EERN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.