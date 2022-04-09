Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.59 Million

Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce $558.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.70 million and the lowest is $558.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $511.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,205. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,490,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Dropbox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 139.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 246.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $9,381,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

