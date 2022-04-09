DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Lowered to 1,400.00 at Morgan Stanley

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,107.93.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

