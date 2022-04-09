Duratec Ltd (ASX:DUR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Duratec Ltd (ASX:DUR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.

In other Duratec news, insider Robert (Phil) Harcourt purchased 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,846.08 ($24,696.30).

