Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 210.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 93,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,969. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

