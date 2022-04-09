Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to announce $175.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.77 million and the highest is $178.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $739.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $744.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $788.42 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE ECVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 162,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.83. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
