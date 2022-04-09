Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to announce $175.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.77 million and the highest is $178.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $739.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $744.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $788.42 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

NYSE ECVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 162,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.83. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.