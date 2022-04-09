Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives $11.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECIFY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue lowered Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 44,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 8.02%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

