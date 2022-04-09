Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NYSE:EARN opened at $9.40 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EARN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. 35.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

