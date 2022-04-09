Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 775,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
Several brokerages recently commented on NRGV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.