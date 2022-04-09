Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 775,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRGV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

