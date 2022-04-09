EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.78.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.