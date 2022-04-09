Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $320,603.09

Equal (EQL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $320,603.09 and $268.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

