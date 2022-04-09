Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.