Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $3.27. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $15.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $721,012,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.44. 206,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,261. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $278.26 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

