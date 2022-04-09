Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $107.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. Berenberg Bank raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $87.80 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

