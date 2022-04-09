Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 212.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 238,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 157.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Euroseas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Euroseas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

