F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 24,309 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.
- On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.
Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $10.60 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
