F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 24,309 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $10.60 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.