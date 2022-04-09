FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,052 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,279,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,671,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

