FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,088 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE:WMS opened at $108.24 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.