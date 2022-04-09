FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,243 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.79. 195,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

