FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.