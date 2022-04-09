FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,305,000 after buying an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,354,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $62.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.